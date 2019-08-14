× Police search for gunman after shooting on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Tecumseh Street just before 7 a.m.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say medics transported a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his neck.

IMPD is actively searching for a heavy-set black man with a white woman and a child in connection with the shooting. They are checking buses and vehicles in the area.

