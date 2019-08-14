× Stray storm chances today and more heat by the weekend!

Good hump day morning! We are off to a foggy, muggy start but the radar remains dry locally. Expect a nice sunrise, as temperatures begin to warm steadily through the day. By 3:00pm, a few storms will likely develop, although spotty in nature! Lots of dry space, but for a few, heavy downpours will be welcomed! Highs today should reach the middle 80’s, very seasonal for this time of the year. The boundary indicated below will be the kicker for any storm chances today…

A stray shower or storm may linger into the early evening but as the heat of the day wanes, so will our rain chances.

Thursday brings a lesser chance of rain or storms, with most of the chances late afternoon and concentrated mainly north and east of downtown.

Hotter weather will begin to build in for the weekend with a few storms on Saturday but a much lower chance on Sunday! Bottom-line, lots of dry time and heat for this weekend ahead…summer not done yet!