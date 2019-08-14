UPDATE: Noblesville family reunites with missing 100 pound tortoise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville family has been reunited with its tortoise, Roxy, thanks to a FOX59 viewer.

Jim Kelly, one of Roxy’s owners, believes that someone either opened her gate or stole the 100 pound tortoise from her area over the weekend.

After FOX59 put out the call for the community's help, a man found Roxy and returned her to the Kelly family.

Before Roxy was found, Kelly said he was concerned she may have entered a creek near their home and urged others to not put her in water if they found her.

Roxy is used in educational programming and is described as being sweet and personable.

FOX59 wants to thanks those who helped reunite Roxy with her owners.