Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife sent to hospital after plane crash in Tennessee, report says

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – A plane reportedly carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, crashed Thursday in Elizabethton, Tennessee, WJHL reports.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office tells WJHL that the couple has been transported to a hospital to be checked out. Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told the TV station that the Earnhardts were not injured.

The former NASCAR driver’s sister, Kelley, confirmed on Twitter that everyone on board the plane is safe.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

The crash reportedly happened at the Elizabethton Airport. Airport Manager Dan Cogan tells WJHL that the private plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.

Photos posted online show the plane in flames.

BREAKING UPDATE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife are OK after Elizabethton plane crash, fire chief says https://t.co/8A485IcBXx — WJHL (@WJHL11) August 15, 2019

ELIZABETHTON PLANE CRASH: Multiple agencies on scene examining the wreckage. A portion of the plane is still on fire in the water. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Ig4dhNeaH9 — Justin Soto WJHL (@JustinWJHL) August 15, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.