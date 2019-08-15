Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife sent to hospital after plane crash in Tennessee, report says

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – A plane reportedly carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, crashed Thursday in Elizabethton, Tennessee, WJHL reports.
Carter County Sheriff’s Office tells WJHL that the couple has been transported to a hospital to be checked out. Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told the TV station that the Earnhardts were not injured.
The former NASCAR driver’s sister, Kelley, confirmed on Twitter that everyone on board the plane is safe.
The crash reportedly happened at the Elizabethton Airport. Airport Manager Dan Cogan tells WJHL that the private plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.
Photos posted online show the plane in flames.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.