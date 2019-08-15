× Hotter and more humid air quickly returning

It’s been a beautiful afternoon with cooler temperatures and a nice breeze. We can thank our northwesterly winds for the cool down. However, it’s not going to last long. Winds shifting back out of the southwest on Friday means warmer, more humid air will stream back into the state.

So, enjoy the beautiful evening. While it’s a little on the muggy side, overall, it’s still a nice night to get outdoors.

Patchy fog develops by early tomorrow morning, along with a few spotty showers. However, better chances of rain come as we head toward the lunch hour on Friday. Even then, these showers will be widely scattered in nature and the majority of central Indiana will miss out on the rain altogether.

Rain chances diminish into Friday evening, however, we really do need the rain. Indianapolis is now running well over an inch below the average rainfall we should have had by this time in the month.

Rain chances are in the forecast but not everyone will get wet. Best chances for rain arrive mid next week.

The 8-14 day outlook projects the probability that we will see warmer than average temperatures in the last week of August. However, we don’t have to wait that long for them to arrive. As we head into the weekend, hotter more humid air build in. 90-degree heat returns by early next week.