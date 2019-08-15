× Indianapolis Animal Care Services offering free adoptions through Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services is offering free adoptions as it tries to make space for new animals.

The agency said it’s taken in nearly 130 animals since Sunday—with more coming in each day. Starting Thursday and lasting until 6 p.m. Sunday, IACS is making adoptions free.

“Today, through Sunday at 6 p.m. ALL adoptions are FREE!” the group wrote in an announcement on Facebook.

“Stop by today to meet all of our animals looking for their FUREVER homes, like Marla. We’re open until 7 p.m.!”

IACS plans to take part in “Clear the Shelters,” a nationwide pet adoption event scheduled for Saturday. The shelter is located at 2600 S. Harding St. and you can call (317) 327-1397 for more information about pet adoptions or visit their Petfinder page for available pets.