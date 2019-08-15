× Lawrence Central student found with gun in bag before entering school

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a Lawrence Central High School student tried to bring a handgun into the school on Thursday, officials said.

A letter sent to parents said the student arrived late and “was immediately searched, due to erratic behavior suggestive of being under the influence.”

The school searched the student before entry into the main building and found the gun in a backpack.

“At no point did the student or weapon provide eminent threat to students or faculty,” officials said in the letter.

Police are working to find out where the gun came from and if the student had any particular intent. The school says they will follow the district’s policies regarding weapons on school property once the investigation is complete.