Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Jordan Allen reads the minds of entire audiences. And here he reads Scott and Lindy while he is blindfolded.

You can see "The Jordan Allen Experience" at Indy Fringe Fest on August 21 at 9 p.m. You can also see him August 23 at 10:30 p.m. and August 24 at 7:30 p.m.