Peyton Manning to attend Colts camp in Westfield Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans heading to Indianapolis Colts training camp Thursday are in for a special treat: No. 18 is back!

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning will be on the sidelines from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday as the team practices with the Cleveland Browns at Westfield’s Grand Park.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted the news, saying former GM Bill Polian and “30-40 other [Colts] alums” would join Manning at practice.

Thursday marks the team’s final practice in training camp. The team breaks camp Friday before playing the Cleveland Browns in its second preseason game Saturday. The game will air on FOX59 and stream on FOX59.com (streaming in Indianapolis market only). Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.