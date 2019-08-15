Peyton Manning to attend Colts camp in Westfield Thursday

Posted 12:56 PM, August 15, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Peyton Manning, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, reacts during a ceremony honoring the 10 year anniversary of the Super Bowl winning team during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans heading to Indianapolis Colts training camp Thursday are in for a special treat: No. 18 is back!

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning will be on the sidelines from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday as the team practices with the Cleveland Browns at Westfield’s Grand Park.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted the news, saying former GM Bill Polian and “30-40 other [Colts] alums” would join Manning at practice.

Thursday marks the team’s final practice in training camp. The team breaks camp Friday before playing the Cleveland Browns in its second preseason game Saturday. The game will air on FOX59 and stream on FOX59.com (streaming in Indianapolis market only). Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.