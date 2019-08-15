× Spotty storms possible today; Temperatures rise into the weekend

It is a calm and mild start to our Thursday with temperatures in the lower 60s. There could be a touch of fog that develops during the morning commute, otherwise dry conditions are expected for the drive into work. Heads up for the afternoon! There could be couple spotty showers or storms around this afternoon with most of the activity likely falling northeast of downtown Indianapolis. The rain chances today are going to be low but will rise back up as we wrap up the work week.

The Indiana State Fair continues today with gates opening at 9 AM. There will be scattered cloud cover over central Indiana for most of the day. Temperatures this afternoon should be a bit more comfortable due to the northwesterly wind flow. Highs will peak into the lower to mid-80s.

It will be another quiet start to Friday, but rain and storm chances are going to rise as a storm system closes in on Indiana. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Friday afternoon as skies turn partly sunny.

We really could use the rainfall… Indianapolis has only received 0.20” of rain for the month of August, which is 1.20” below average to date. Rain chances will continue into the weekend with highs back into the 90s by Sunday!