× Squatters prompt neighbors to file complaints at property on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Neighbors on one west side neighborhood say they are fed up with squatters who overstayed their welcome.

For several months, squatters have been living behind a home on South Belmont Avenue.

The people living there were evicted from their home nearby and moved outside to the property. They are living in tents.

Some neighbors say it’s time for them to leave and the courts agree.

The yard is filled with broken furniture, dirty clothes, TVs, and trash.

Diane Roska lives there.

“This was only supposed to be temporary. Only a week then it got to be a point where it was like this,” Roska said.

Roska claims to live there with six other people. Neighbors say they’ve seen close to a dozen there.

“Me and my husband. My two boys. Another couple stays here and sometimes they stay here and sometimes they don’t– it varies,” Roska said.

Roska says her family fell on hard times and was kicked out of her home a few blocks down on South Sheffield, which left them homeless.

Gary Phillips lives across the street.

Phillips and his neighbor have been working to get Roska and the other squatters out of the neighborhood.

“They are always arguing about one thing or another,” Phillips said.

Phillips says they’ve threatened his neighbor with a BB gun too.

“It could’ve been a pistol or we didn’t know what it was,” Phillips said.

A spokesperson for IMPD says they’ve responded to the property several times but officers lack the legal authority to make them leave. It must be the owner.

“The landlord of this place hasn’t even been here to say anything to us. It’s just the police and neighbors complaining to us,” Roska said.

The Marion County Health Department received two complaints. The most recent one being on Aug. 12.

An inspector then cited the owner of the property “LAS investments LLC” for violating Chapter 10 of the Health and Hospital Corporation Code.

Since they couldn’t get a hold of the owners they went after one of the squatters, Ronald Sander.

“I don’t understand why it would take long to make something happen,” Phillips said.

A Marion County Judge has issued an order for the people living there to vacate the area immediately and wants a crew from the health department to come clean the property.

There hasn’t been an official date set for when this must all be done.