Vice President Pence to speak at American Legion convention in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Pence will deliver a speech at the 101st National Convention of The American Legion at the Indiana Convention Center start at 1 p.m.

The American Legion is headquartered in Indianapolis and is the nation’s largest and arguably the most influential veterans organization.

The organization says it’s dedicated to its four founding pillars of care for veterans, a strong national defense, the wellbeing of America’s youth, and Americanism.