× Carmel Clay Schools warns parents of data breach involving student information

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Clay Schools is warning families of a data breach involving an online assessment system previously used by the district.

District officials say Pearson Clinical Assessment recently notified them that student data was impacted by a security breach, including first and last names, and date of birth in some instances. No grade or assessment information was reportedly affected.

Pearson told the district that it doesn’t have evidence that any information has been misused, but as a precaution, they are providing the option to enroll in a complimentary one-year membership in Experian’s® IdentityWorksSM.

The product provides families with identity detection and resolution of identity theft. Click here to learn more about it.

Carmel Clay clarified that this was not a breach of the district’s data system.