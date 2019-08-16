× Colts’ Reece Fountain headed to IR with ankle injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Reece Fountain has been released from the hospital after suffering a serious ankle injury during Thursday’s training camp practice, but the season is over for the Indianapolis Colts’ second-year receiver.

Fountain will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve list in the next few days, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The team’s 2018 fifth-round draft pick suffered a fracture and dislocation of his left ankle during an 11-on-11 session with the Cleveland Browns.

At some point, Fountain will undergo surgery.

“You never want to lose a guy,” Frank Reich said Thursday. “And then to an injury like this, it’s just unfortunate. We’ll just support him in every way we can.”

Fountain was in the midst of a strong training camp and was in the mix to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

“He’s had a great camp,” Reich said, “and he’s worked extremely hard and looked extremely good and so our thoughts and prayers are with Reece.”

Fountain is the second receiver the Colts lost to injury during camp. Steve Ishmael was placed on IR earlier this month with a knee injury.

Fountain suffered his injury on what Reich described as a “toss-sweep to the left,” a normal running play.

“I was watching the runner and the next thing I know, I just saw Reece on the ground,” he said.

Teammates and members of the Browns immediately approached Fountain, who was screaming and grabbing at his left ankle. Medical personnel quickly responded, as did Reich and general manager Chris Ballard. At one point, owner Jim Irsay talked with Fountain.

Fountain had his left leg immobilized, was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field on a cart.

Deon Cain, who saw his rookie season end last year when he tore an ACL in the preseason opener, was one of the last players to console Fountain.

“Tragedy always happens,” he said, “but guys on this side, we know he’ll bounce back. The main thing I can be right now is supportive. Just let God take control of it.”