Jimmy Kimmel, ‘The Walking Dead’ fined by FCC for using emergency tone

Posted 3:08 PM, August 16, 2019, by

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel has learned an expensive lesson, courtesy of the government.

The Federal Communications Commission has fined ABC $395,000 after Kimmel used the sound of the emergency alert system as part of a skit last October.

The tone is sent through television, radio and mobile phones to warn people of dangers like floods and fire. It’s illegal to depict it in the media in times other than an actual emergency, so people won’t be confused.

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Animal Planet’s “Lone Star Law” were also hit with fines.

