Join the FOX59 team for Making Strides

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Help the FOX59 team raise money for breast cancer patients and research by signing up to walk with us this fall.

Some of your favorite TV personalities are participating in the Making Strides of Indianapolis event, which takes place Saturday, Oct. 19 at Celebration Plaza.

Making Strides is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the American Cancer Society, and the only one focused specifically on breast cancer. Walks take place all across the country.

Click here to sign up for the FOX59 team and/or make a donation. A donation is not required to walk with us, but any amount you can give is greatly appreciated. Every dollar counts, and no amount is too small.

Check-in starts at 9 a.m. on the day of the event, and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Celebration Plaza is located at 801 West Washington Street.

The event begins with an opening ceremony that unites breast cancer survivors, caregivers, and people from all walks of lives who are passionate about fighting breast cancer.

All walkers start together, but the event is not a race. Participants can stop when they need to, and finishing the course is not required.

Visit the Making Strides of Indianapolis event page for more information, a list of frequently asked questions, or to create your own team.