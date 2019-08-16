On the Road: Kicking things around with the Indy Eleven

Posted 9:43 AM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44AM, August 16, 2019

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Jim O'Brien and Scott Jones stopped by the Indy Eleven booth to talk about the season and what's ahead for the team. Learn more here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.