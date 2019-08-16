Man critically hurt after shooting on Indianapolis’ north side

Posted 1:26 AM, August 16, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, Metro Police responded to a call of a person shot at a home on the 3400 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s near Crown Hill Cemetery on the north side.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but was said to be stable.

An investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.