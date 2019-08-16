× Man critically hurt after shooting on Indianapolis’ north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, Metro Police responded to a call of a person shot at a home on the 3400 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s near Crown Hill Cemetery on the north side.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but was said to be stable.

An investigation is ongoing.