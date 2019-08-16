On the Road: Fall entertaining ideas from IKEA

Posted 9:51 AM, August 16, 2019, by

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Fall is just around the corner and IKEA came with us "On the Road" to talk about fall entertaining ideas.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.