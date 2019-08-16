GREENWOOD, Ind. -- The Indy Fuel set up shop in Greenwood to talk about the upcoming season and the team's new coach.
On the Road: Jim with the Indy Fuel
-
Celebrate what’s left of summer with FOX59 Morning in Greenwood
-
On the Road: Catching up with the Indy Fuel
-
On the Road: Discussing growth in Greenwood
-
On the Road: Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers
-
Fall Wedding Trends
-
-
Work begins on new Indiana State Police aviation base in Greenwood
-
On the Road: Sherman with Brozinni Pizzeria
-
Doug Christiansen introduced as new head coach for the Indy Fuel
-
Checking in with Scott’s team for this year’s FOX59 Habitat Panel Build
-
FOX59 Morning News hosting live show, block party in Fishers
-
-
More roundabouts coming as Greenwood prepares for I-69
-
On the Road: Jim hangs out with the Greenwood Fire Department
-
Woman might be stealing mail in Johnson County, authorities warn