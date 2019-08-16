On the Road: Ray with the Greenwood Marching Woodmen

Posted 10:22 AM, August 16, 2019, by

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- The Greenwood Marching Woodmen brought their award-winning talents to FOX59 Morning News as we took the show "On the Road."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.