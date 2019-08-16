GREENWOOD, Ind. -- The Greenwood Marching Woodmen brought their award-winning talents to FOX59 Morning News as we took the show "On the Road."
On the Road: Ray with the Greenwood Marching Woodmen
-
On the Road: Discussing growth in Greenwood
-
On the Road: Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers
-
On the Road: Gutty’s Comedy Club
-
On the Road: Jim with the Indy Fuel
-
Celebrate what’s left of summer with FOX59 Morning in Greenwood
-
-
On the Road: Sherman with Brozinni Pizzeria
-
Fishers High School Marching Band performs for ‘On the Road’
-
More roundabouts coming as Greenwood prepares for I-69
-
Overturned semi closes south side ramp during Thursday morning rush hour
-
On the Road: After school snacks with Kim Galeaz
-
-
Indiana State Police trooper rear-ended on SB I-65 in Greenwood
-
On the Road: Jim hangs out with the Greenwood Fire Department
-
On the Road: School safety with the Greenwood Police Department