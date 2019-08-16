GREENWOOD, Ind. -- With students heading back to school, Assistant Chief Matt Fillenwarth with the Greenwood Police Department discussed back-to-school safety.
On the Road: School safety with the Greenwood Police Department
-
Indy police adding extra patrols near school zones as kids head back to class
-
Greenwood mom warns others after home is burglarized while family slept
-
On the Road: Jim hangs out with the Greenwood Fire Department
-
Police seek public help in audio store robbery
-
Perry Township student says man tried to convince her bus was running late, to get in his car
-
-
Woman might be stealing mail in Johnson County, authorities warn
-
Greenwood releases final designs for new field house
-
Hepatitis A case confirmed at Greenwood Walmart; no customers affected
-
Patriotic events, fireworks highlight 4th of July around central Indiana
-
New security measures greet Clark-Pleasant students on first day
-
-
Hendricks County mother upset after driver fails to stop for daughter’s bus
-
Mother on Indy’s east side pleads for drivers to slow down in neighborhood
-
Greenwood officials advance plan to regulate hotels, cut crime