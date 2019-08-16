On the Road: Scott Jones with the Indiana Fever

Posted 9:48 AM, August 16, 2019, by

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Scott Jones visited the Indiana Fever booth with the season winding down.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.