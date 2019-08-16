× Person shot and killed on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot and killed on the city’s northwest side Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the scene in the 4600 block of Edwardian Circle shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information that may help detectives is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.