PHOTOS: FOX59 celebrates the end of summer on the road in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – There was a huge party in Greenwood this morning as we took the FOX59 morning show on the road for the second time this year.

We broadcast our morning show live from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Greenwood Amphitheater.

Mascots from the Fever, Eleven, Indians, and Fuel set up booths with fun games and prizes.

And no one went home hungry! Jack’s Donuts gave away donuts and coffee, and three food trucks served up pizza, barbecue, and ice cream

If you missed it, don’t worry. We’re planning more for the future!