× Popular auto shop finds new home after Circle K doesn’t renew lease

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Friday was the last day for a staple in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

Circle K did not renew the lease on Ty’s Penn Shell Automotive at 49th and Pennsylvania.

Neighborhood customers stopped by Ty’s Penn Shell Automotive for the final time.

“The neighborhood fought as long as they could and me too,” said owner Ty Tarr.

Even though neighbors fought to keep Ty’s, Circle K announced in June they want an updated facility that “reflects community standards.”

“I think it’s disgusting the way Circle K has handled this from a business perspective,” neighbor Bill Campbell said.

Campbell thinks Circle K’s plans to turn it into a convenience store will bring a spike in crime but he’s still going to keep supporting Ty.

Ty will be making new memories at his new shop.

“I’ve got eight bays now. I got a full waiting room. I expect to get people in and out quicker,” Ty said.

Ty is grateful for the time he had with shop and the support he’s received. He is looking on the bright side.

“I’ve been here since I was about 8 years old. Life goes on and you make the best of it. It’s going to be good,” Ty said.

Ty’s new shop is located 5050 N Keystone Avenue.

They will have the same staff and plan to be open by September 3.