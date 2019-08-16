GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Sherman talked to experimental artist Brinton Farrand about Farrand Fine Art during our "On the Road" show in Greenwood.
Sherman with Farrand Fine Art
-
On the Road: Sherman with Brozinni Pizzeria
-
Local artist combines love of racing and art
-
Greenwood’s Vino Villa, a solid choice for date night
-
Unique gifts for sale at Fishers shop
-
On the Road: Discussing growth in Greenwood
-
-
On the Road: Jim hangs out with the Greenwood Fire Department
-
On the Road: School safety with the Greenwood Police Department
-
On the Road: Whiteland Show Choir performance and interview
-
On the Road: Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers
-
On the Road: Jim with the Indy Fuel
-
-
Greenwood installs new art sculptures on Polk Hill Trail
-
Long time summer festival WAMMfest returns to Greenwood next weekend
-
On the Road: Talking tourism in Johnson County