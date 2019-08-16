Sherman with Farrand Fine Art

Posted 8:31 AM, August 16, 2019, by

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Sherman talked to experimental artist Brinton Farrand about Farrand Fine Art during our "On the Road" show in Greenwood.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.