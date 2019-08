× Stabbing investigation closes eastbound I-70 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – A stabbing investigation has prompted the closure of eastbound I-70 near US 151 in Wayne County.

Authorities said Friday that a stabbing incident occurred in the area of mile marker 151.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is working with Indiana State Police to investigate the incident.

The closure is expected to last until about 10:20 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.