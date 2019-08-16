Tracking storms, humid weather this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cloud cover is filling into central Indiana this morning and areas of patchy fog also developed in our outlying counties overnight. The area should stay dry during the morning commute, but storm chances will rise by midday for the western half of the state.

Showers and storms are going to become widely scattered over the FOX59 viewing area early in the afternoon as skies turn mainly cloudy. Due to the increasing clouds and showers this afternoon, highs will likely rise into the lower to mid-80s, which is seasonal for mid-August.

The Indianapolis Indians have a home game this evening against Lehigh Valley! The game is scheduled to begin at 6:05 PM and temperatures will be in the lower 80s. We should stay mainly dry this evening under a mostly cloudy sky, however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will drop into the 70s by the Friday night fireworks show.

Another wave of thunderstorms is going to move into central Indiana early Saturday morning. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible with any storm that fires up today and Saturday morning.

Most of the activity is expected to move out Saturday afternoon, but there will still be an isolated shower chance through the second half of the day. The Colts have their second preseason game at home against the Browns Saturday afternoon. The game will kick-off at 4:00 PM with temperatures near 87°!

The weather looks drier on Sunday with only a limited storm chance with the heat of the day. However, you will feel the heat and humidity as highs climb to 90 degrees. Heat indices could climb back into the lower 100s early next week!