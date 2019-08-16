× Tracking weekend rain chances; getting hot and humid

The humid air is flowing in and we’re really starting to feel it. While the temperatures this afternoon were on the mild side, we can’t deny that it was quite muggy out there too.

As the temperatures and humidity continue to climb these next few days, Feels Like temperatures will start to soar. Heat Indices near 100-degrees are possible by early next week.

Rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend, however, there will be MANY dry hours as well. We really do need the rain though. Indianapolis is running 1.40″ below the average rainfall we typically see by this time in August.

We’ll get a shot to makeup for some of that tomorrow. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as we head into the late morning. A few heavy downpours and gusty storms are possible. Keep in mind, not everyone will get wet, as these will be scattered in nature.

Rain chances ease into the late afternoon, just in time to kickoff the Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After Saturday afternoon, rain chances will once again be quite minimal for the next few days. Our next best chance will arrive mid next week. It’s this system that will bring us relief from the heat and humidity by late next week.