Colts fall to Browns 21-18 in second straight preseason loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have dropped their second preseason game of the year in a 21-18 to the Cleveland Browns.

It was the Colts’ first home game of the year and their second straight preseason loss.

Offense

The first-team offense scored their first touchdown of the preseason when Jacoby Brissett led the team down the field, and Eric Ebron hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

Brissett went 8-10 for 100 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

Quarterback Chad Kelly impressed once again by going 12-17 for 111 yards and one touchdown, which went to tight end Ross Travis.

Second-year receiver Deon Cain led the team in receiving with 7 catches for 80 yards.

Indianapolis once again struggled to get their rushing attack rolling. Their running backs averaged just over 3.1 yards per carry. Marlon Mack rushed for 10 yards on 6 carries.

Defense

Cleveland elected to rest many of their offensive stars, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Nick Chubb. Still, backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert had his way with the Colts’ defense, racking up 151 yards and two touchdown on 13-19 passing.

Second-year defensive end Kemoko Turay made a couple splash plays in the backfield, recording a sack and a tackle-for-loss in the first half.

Rookie safety Khari Willis led the team in tackles with four stops.

The Colts’ next game will be against the Chicago Bears Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

