Colts first home preseason game attracts fans and prompts security reminders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Colts season is here.

Saturday was the first home preseason game and hundreds of fans and rivals from both near and far filled Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The Colts all the way. All the way,” said Indianapolis resident Colela Bouye.

Alongside Bouye was her best friend who is also an Indianapolis resident, but she’s representing the Cleveland Browns.

“Here we go Brownies here we go, woof, woof,” said Shirley Jones.

You can already tell the fans are going hard for their teams.

“I would go anywhere to see my Browns. And when I heard that they were coming to the city to play the Colts, I had to be here,” said Jones.

But even though they're rivals for the day, Jones said couldn’t come alone.

“I’m ready for some football, man. I’m just ready for some football and to do it with my girl from Cleveland. Go Colts,” said Bouye.

The Holston family traveled from Columbus, Indiana, with high expectations for the Colts this season.

“They’re supposed to have a high powered offense this year and I’m ready to see them put in that work,” said Henderson Holston.

Holston also brought his two boys who hope to play in the NFL one day.

“My boys play football. I want them to get a taste of what the pros is like and hopefully they’ll want to become pros themselves one day,” said Holston.

But, before fans head to Lucas Oil Stadium for future games, security is sending them a reminder to prevent them from getting turned away.

“The NFL clear bag policy is an NFL wide policy. This has been in place for several years now so it really was instated to ensure we provide a safe environment for our fans. There’s some restrictions around the bag size and the type of bag,” said Colts Vice President of Marketing Stephan Pemberton.

According to their policy, only clear bags are allowed inside the stadium along with wallets or pursues that are about the size of your hand (which do not have to be clear). But no regular pursues or backpacks are permitted. Pemberton says it’s to make sure everyone is safe.

“It’s really all about fan safety and security and making sure they have the best experience possible,” said Pemberton.