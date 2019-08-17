Corvette show raises money for ‘Pets Healing Vets’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. - Pets, vets and Corvettes! You could see it all at the 8th annual Corvette Show in Carmel benefitting 'Pets Healing Vets.'

Hundreds of corvettes lined the parking lot of the American Legion Post in Carmel. There was at least one corvette from every generation and a wide array of colors and custom paint jobs.

The event benefited 'Pets Healing Vets' a program connecting veterans with pets through the Hamilton County Humane Society.

Kyle McNamara served in army for five years and says he loves the dog named Clifford he got through the program.

"It's awesome having someone at home you can do things with I am a single guy I live alone so it can be lonely but he's just as good as a person," McNamara said.

The program covers the costs of adoption fees, medical fees, basic obedience and any other costs for the pets life.