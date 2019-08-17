× Hot and humid stretch!

We received some much needed rain today but still have a lot to make up for this month. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible through the overnight hours, however, most will remain completely dry.

Sunday is the last day for the Indiana State Fair. If you haven’t had your “fair” share of deep fried food, you better get moving! If you will be headed out to something like the fair or the Indians game tomorrow afternoon, be aware that it will be hot and very humid. Highs tomorrow will be near 90-degrees with Feels Like temperatures in the mid 90’s.

Sunday will be mainly dry but can’t rule out some widely scattered showers or storms, mainly in the evening. Most will stay dry.

The heat and humidity persists for the next several days as Feels Like temperatures in the mid and upper 90’s last through mid-week.

While we are looking for a few cooler, nice days late next week, the 8-14 day outlook suggests that we could see above average temperatures in the forecast during the last week of August. Long range models also suggest the possibility of another round of heat. However, we will monitor the forecast and nail that down as we get closer to the following week.