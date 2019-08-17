Indiana National Guard soldier dies in tactical vehicle accident at Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas — An Indiana National Guard soldier died in a tactical vehicle accident Thursday night in Fort Hood, Texas, according to the Indiana National Guard.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Michael St. John, 29, of Greenwood, Indiana served as an infantryman with Company B, 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, Indiana Army National Guard. He was on orders as an embedded observer controller/trainer with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf.

The cause of his death is under investigation, and the Indiana National Guard says no further details are available at this time.

“For those who knew and worked with Staff Sgt. St. John, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family,” said Lt. Col. Chad Pittman, commander of the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment. “He continually sought ways to ensure the success of subordinates, better himself as leader, and contribute to the achievements the organization. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time.”

St. John previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the NATO Medal and Indiana Military Volunteer Emblem.

St. John was a proud father and husband.

Governor Eric Holcomb offered the following statement regarding Staff Sgt. St. John’s death: