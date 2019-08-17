Long time summer event Indy GreekFest gets ready to celebrate next weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --The long time running Indy GreekFest from the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral gets ready to make it summer appearance next weekend and as the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News crew found out, the festival has a bit of everything for everyone for this annual celebration.
