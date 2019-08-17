Relucant Mind Reader brings his talents to Indianapolis

Posted 12:46 PM, August 17, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --The ability to read someones mind is almost impossible, but for one man, Brendon Ware, better known as the Relucant Mind Reader, that act for him is as common as walking and talking as Fox 59's Zach Myers found out during the weekend morning news.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.