Storms, heavy rain arrive Saturday; 90-degree highs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has generally been a quiet morning around central Indiana this Saturday. There was one thunderstorm cell that traveled over northern Cass and Miami counties before 6 AM and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The storm produced heavy rain, hail and wind gusts up to 60 MPH. The cell quickly weakened as it traveled east at 30-40 MPH.

Light showers moved into the western half of the state around 9 AM, but the steady showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive closer to 11 AM. Heads up for those tailgating at Touchdown Town for the preseason Colts game! Rain and storms will be closing into downtown Indianapolis by 1 PM with most of the activity pushing east by kick-off! The Colts take on the Cleveland Browns at 4 PM. Storm chances will become more isolated this evening with skies remaining mostly cloudy.

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. Some storms today will be capable of producing heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail. The rainfall is much needed! Indianapolis is running about 1.4” below average to date for the month of August. The Indy Airport has only received 0.2” of rain since the start of the month!

The heat and humidity will also ramp up through the weekend as highs rise near 90° by Sunday afternoon! Isolated storms may still fire up on Sunday due the warm and humid conditions over the state. Southwesterly winds will help drive highs up into the lower 90s early next week. The humidity could result in heat index values near 100° by Monday afternoon!