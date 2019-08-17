Watch the Indianapolis Colts take on the Cleveland Browns on FOX59 and FOX59.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts take on the Cleveland Browns in their season preseason game and the first home game at Lucas Oil Stadium of the new season.

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on FOX59 and FOX59.com (streaming available in the Indianapolis market only). Don’t miss special coverage on Colts Blue Zone at 3:30 p.m.

The Colts lost their first preseason contest in Buffalo, 24-16, during a game in which many of the team’s front-line starters didn’t play.

This week, expect to see, however briefly, the likes of T.Y. Hilton, Anthony Castonzo, Darius Leonard, Clayton Geathers, Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle, Marlon Mack, Justin Houston, Kenny Moore II and a few others. Don’t expect to see Andrew Luck, who’s likely out for the preseason with a lingering calf/ankle injury.

Starters are expected to play about a quarter, which is in line with how the Colts operate in the preseason.

Find Mike Chappell’s game preview here.