× Amber Alert issued for Crown Point teen

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A statewide amber alert has been declared for 16-year-old Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon from Crowne Point, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police issued the emergency alert just before midnight Saturday, June 1, 2019. Lymas is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon is a white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs approximately 97 pounds. She has blonde hair with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal writing and blue jeans with shin high boots and a black lace choker.

Police say 22-year-old Martin Alexander Curry-Fishtorn is a suspect in the case and and is wanted. Fishtorn is a white male, 5 feet 7, and weighs approximately 158 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a grey 2009 Chevy Cobalt with license plate number 645RIS.

Crowne Point is about 138 northwest of Indianapolis. Eddlemon was last seen on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her disappearance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon is asked to contact police at 911 or 219-660-0000.