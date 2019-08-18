IN Focus: Panelists discuss lawmakers’ arrest, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- State Representative Daniel Forestal (D-Indianapolis) has been formally charged by Marion County prosecutors for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and a felony charge of impersonating a police officer.

According to the report, when officers pulled over the car near 21st and Shadeland, they say Forestal refused to get out and “grabbed the steering wheel with both hands” to make it more difficult for officers to pull him out.

The report says Forestal told them he would “have all of their badges” because of his role as a state representative.

Documents show Forestal also threatened to sue the officers for “violating his civil rights,” and identified himself as an Indianapolis firefighter, a state representative and the nephew of the Marion County Sheriff.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Adam Wren, Tony Samuel and Robin Winston discuss the impact of Forestal's arrest and more of this week's top stories, including the controversy over State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) and his social media comments showing an image of a noose, which now have some lawmakers calling for an apology.