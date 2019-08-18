Luke Bryan concert in Noblesville postponed until October

Posted 10:33 PM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34PM, August 18, 2019

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Luke Bryan’s “Sunset Repeat Tour” has been postponed until October 11 due to severe weather which swept through Central Indiana on Sunday.

All tickets for the August 18 show will be honored at the new date, according to the singer, which will be held in the same location – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center’s Twitter page also stated that meet and greets will also be honored at the newly scheduled date.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.