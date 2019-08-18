× Man shot on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting that occurred on the 800 block of Division Street. 911 operators received a call in reference to a person shot shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Responding officers located a 23-year-old male victim who was shot at least twice in the chest. EMS personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment in critical condition.

The name of the victim was not released.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses and gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene. Investigators say they believe the shooting began as a fight inside a home and that this was an isolated incident.

Police have not released much suspect information or descriptions but believe two people of interest possibly ran away from the scene through a back alley behind the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.