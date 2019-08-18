Severe storms have moved out; Hot and humid start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a way to finish the weekend! Severe storms hammered a large portion of central Indiana Sunday evening. Strong winds, hail, heavy downpours and plenty of lightning made its way across the state.

Luckily damage reports were quite minimal compared to the potential we had with strong winds. Power outages were one of the main impacts. However, small tree limbs down and reports of 1.0" hail came in, as well.

Many of you sent in stunning images of these storms, like these photos out of Westfield.

These storms provided some much needed rainfall to the state. However, much of the rainfall came down very quickly over a short period of time. Radar estimates indicate that parts of Hendricks county received more than 3.5" of rain this evening!

A few widely scattered thunderstorms are lingering tonight. These will continue to diminish as we head into Monday morning. Areas of fog will be likely tomorrow, possibly patchy dense fog as well. Therefore, allow yourself extra time as you're heading out the door.

Rain chances of rain return Monday afternoon, however, they'll likely only be isolated to widely scattered in nature.

We stay very hot and humid over these next several days with "Feels Like" temperatures returning to the mid and upper 90's.

Better chances of rain will come Tuesday and Wednesday. A few strong, gusty storms are possible again as we head into Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Relief comes late this week as temperatures drop down to the lower 80's by Thursday and humidity returns to much more comfortable conditions.