Strong storms possible Sunday; remaining hot and humid early this week

We have had our fair share of active weather through the weekend after a couple waves of strong thunderstorms moved over central Indiana. The first round arrived late Saturday morning and brought heavy rain and severe wind gusts in west-central Indiana. The second arrived late in the evening and intensified over Putnam and Hendricks counties around midnight. The storms during the first half of the weekend brought much needed rainfall for several communities, especially near the Terre Haute area. The rain totals below were collected at 7 a.m. Sunday.

More thunderstorms developed over the northern tier of the state Sunday morning, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 PM. Central Indiana is not included in the watch, but we are closely monitoring the situation for the late afternoon/ evening hours.

Before the storms arrive today, temperatures will climb near 90 degrees. Plus, the elevated humidity values will create oppressive conditions over the area during the heat of the day. Heat index values or “feels like” temperatures will peak into the mid to upper 90s! The juicy atmosphere will make thunderstorm formation favorable as our next round travels over Indiana.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the northern half of the state to a slight risk. Strong to severe storms may fire up this afternoon and evening. The main threats include damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

FOX Futurecast models have thunderstorms crossing the Indiana-Illinois border after 2 PM. Storms will close into the Indianapolis metro after 4 o’clock this afternoon with scattered storm chances linger for much of the evening. Most of the activity will likely push east by midnight Monday. Stay tuned for more updates with the timeline and storm threats.