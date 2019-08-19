$5K reward offered for info on suspects in several Domino’s Pizza store burglaries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved in several Domino’s Pizza store burglaries in Indianapolis and Shelbyville.

Four Domino’s Pizza stores have been burglarized over the past month. The locations are 3220 South East Street, 7875 West 10th Street and 843 North Capitol Avenue in Indianapolis and 360 East Broadway Street in Shelbyville.

Domino’s Pizza Operations Coordinator Christy Dishman says surveillance footage suggests the same two suspects are involved in every burglary. She said they used a crowbar to break into the buildings through either the drive thru window or a backdoor window. She also said they used a blow torch to create a hole in the side of Domino’s safes and steal thousands of dollars, except for one location, where the crooks carried out the safe instead. The suspects used the same tool bag in every burglary, according to Dishman.

The owner of the Domino’s Pizza locations is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information related to the burglaries please call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-3282 or the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5108.