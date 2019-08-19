× Baby in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Indy driveway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A baby is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that pulled into a driveway on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, authorities were called to a home in the 1700 block of Dawson Street.

Officials say the child is under one year old.

The baby was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.