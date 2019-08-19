× Bedford man faces several charges after allegedly requesting sex from minor

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford man has been arrested after buying alcohol for teenage girls and requesting sexual activity from them, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 29-year-old John P. Barlett became a suspect after an adult found a thread of messages between him and a 15-year-old girl.

Detectives learned that Barlett had previously met with the girl and two other teens, ages 12 and 15. He allegedly drove them in his car to a nearby field and provided them with alcohol. Barlett then requested sexual activity with one of the girls and asked her if the other two girls would have sex with him as well, according to MCSO. The girl declined, and in time, Barlett brought the girls home.

The girl remained in contact with Barlett after that meeting. After the messages between the girl and Barlett were reported, detectives messages him in place of the girl. Barlett wanted to meet again, and an agreement was made to meet near Lake Monroe on the night of August 15.

MCSO detectives met Bartlett at the agreed location. They found Barlett had methamphetamine on him during a pat down.

He was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Correction Center on a $20,000 bond.

Barlett faces charges of child solicitation, possession of methamphetamine and furnishing alcohol to a minor.