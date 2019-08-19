‘Diesel, you are a hero’: Ohio boy donates $15,000 in livestock fair winnings to St. Jude

HURON COUNTY, Ohio – A hero, indeed.

An Ohio seventh grader is getting national attention for his generous act.

Diesel Pipper donated the $15,000 he won in livestock premiums at the Huron County Fair to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Western Reserve Schools highlighted his charitable act in a Facebook post:

A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all. WR 7th grader Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital today at the Huron County Fair large animal sale. His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives. Diesel, you are a hero!