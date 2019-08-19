Enhance your meals during stone fruit season

Stone fruit can add flavor and nutrients to your diet.
Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme dropped by FOX59 Morning News to share a few recipes.
Peach Caprese Salad
Ingredients
- 4 medium Sliced Peaches
- 1 cup Fresh Mozzarella Balls
- 1 bunch of Fresh Basil
- 1/3 cup Olive Oil
Directions
- Slice peaches and remove pits.
- Chop basil
- Place 1 Tbsp. of mascarpone in the pit of each peach half.
- Drizzle peaches with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with fresh mint
You can add peaches to savory dishes!
- Peaches' rich pigment of orange-red makes them full of nutrients like Vitamin A, potassium and 10% of your daily Vitamin C intake. Great for that immune boost right when school starts!
- You can take a regular crust or even pick out a cauliflower crust and top with olive oil, sliced peaches, prosciutto, and goat cheese make a great better-for-you pizza toppers! Bake at 325 degrees with 15 to 20 minutes.
Grilled Peach, Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Pizza
Ingredients
- 1½ cups Fresh Thyme balsamic vinegar
- 1 (9 oz. pkg.) Fresh Thyme Pizza Crust
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 to 5 slices Fresh Thyme provolone cheese, shredded to 1 cup
- 2 to 3 fresh peaches, pitted and thinly sliced
- 2 oz. Fresh Thyme goat cheese, crumbled
- 1 oz. prosciutto, crisp-cooked and broken
- ¼ cup loosely packed Fresh Thyme basil, chopped
Directions
- Preheat grill for direct cooking over medium-low heat (325°F). Lightly flour a work surface; press or roll dough into a 12-inch circle. Place dough round on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Brush dough, including edges, with olive oil, then sprinkle with provolone cheese. Layer peaches on cheese.
- Grill for 15 to 20 minutes or until crust is golden and cheese is bubbly. If a crisper crust is desired, remove pizza from the stone and place directly on the grill rack; grill an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from grill; top with goat cheese, prosciutto, and basil. Drizzle with reduction sauce. Cut into 8 slices; serve warm.
You can grill peaches for dessert!
- During the summer months, stone fruit is at the peak of season and so is grilling season!
- Using fruit for dessert is refreshing and a healthier twist.
- Mascarpone is a creamy, fresh cheese that pairs very well with fruit
- Topped with balsamic glaze and mint.
Grilled Peaches with Balsamic and Mascarpone
Ingredients
- 4 medium peaches
- 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese
- 1/4 cup balsamic glaze
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
Directions
- Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over medium heat. Cut peaches in half. Remove pits.
- Place peaches, cut side down, on grill for 7 to 8 minutes, turning halfway through or until grill marks form and peaches are tender.
- Place 1 Tbsp. of mascarpone in the pit of each peach half.
- Drizzle peaches with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with fresh mint