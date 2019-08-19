Enhance your meals during stone fruit season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stone fruit can add flavor and nutrients to your diet.

Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme dropped by FOX59 Morning News to share a few recipes.

Peach Caprese Salad

Ingredients

4 medium Sliced Peaches

1 cup Fresh Mozzarella Balls

1 bunch of Fresh Basil

1/3 cup Olive Oil

Directions

Slice peaches and remove pits. Chop basil Place 1 Tbsp. of mascarpone in the pit of each peach half. Drizzle peaches with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with fresh mint

You can add peaches to savory dishes!

Peaches' rich pigment of orange-red makes them full of nutrients like Vitamin A, potassium and 10% of your daily Vitamin C intake. Great for that immune boost right when school starts! You can take a regular crust or even pick out a cauliflower crust and top with olive oil, sliced peaches, prosciutto, and goat cheese make a great better-for-you pizza toppers! Bake at 325 degrees with 15 to 20 minutes.

Grilled Peach, Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Pizza

Ingredients

1½ cups Fresh Thyme balsamic vinegar

1 (9 oz. pkg.) Fresh Thyme Pizza Crust

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil

4 to 5 slices Fresh Thyme provolone cheese, shredded to 1 cup

2 to 3 fresh peaches, pitted and thinly sliced

2 oz. Fresh Thyme goat cheese, crumbled

1 oz. prosciutto, crisp-cooked and broken

¼ cup loosely packed Fresh Thyme basil, chopped

Directions

Preheat grill for direct cooking over medium-low heat (325°F). Lightly flour a work surface; press or roll dough into a 12-inch circle. Place dough round on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Brush dough, including edges, with olive oil, then sprinkle with provolone cheese. Layer peaches on cheese. Grill for 15 to 20 minutes or until crust is golden and cheese is bubbly. If a crisper crust is desired, remove pizza from the stone and place directly on the grill rack; grill an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from grill; top with goat cheese, prosciutto, and basil. Drizzle with reduction sauce. Cut into 8 slices; serve warm.

You can grill peaches for dessert!

During the summer months, stone fruit is at the peak of season and so is grilling season!

Using fruit for dessert is refreshing and a healthier twist.

Mascarpone is a creamy, fresh cheese that pairs very well with fruit

Topped with balsamic glaze and mint.

Grilled Peaches with Balsamic and Mascarpone

Ingredients

4 medium peaches

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

1/4 cup balsamic glaze

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

Directions